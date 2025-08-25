Subscribe

LIC-owned multibagger NBFC stock to be in focus on Tuesday after allotment of NCDs worth ₹350 crore — Details here

Multibagger stock: LIC-owned NBFC Poonawalla Fincorp shares will be in the focus of stock market investors on 26 August 2025 after the company's 350 crore NCD allotment. Shares have given investors 1,046% gains over the last five years. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published25 Aug 2025, 07:55 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed 0.41% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>467.40 after Monday's stock market session.
Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed 0.41% higher at ₹467.40 after Monday's stock market session. (Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp shares will be the focus of stock market investors on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, after the non-banking financial company's (NBFC) board of directors approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth 350 crore. 

Poonawalla Fincorp disclosed that the board approved the allotment of 35,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures with a face value of 1 lakh apiece, amounting to 350 crore.

“We hereby inform you that the Finance Committee vide resolution dated 20 August 2025, as authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company has approved allotment of 35,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of the face value of 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh each), amounting to 350,00,00,000 (Rupees Three Hundred and Fifty Crore only), through private placement,” the company informed BSE through the filings. 

The filing data also showed that the tenure of the allotted non-convertible debentures will be for two years and six months from the date of allotment. Hence, the NCDs will mature on 25 February 2028, with an interest rate of 7.52% per annum.

If the interest or principal amount is not paid on time, the NBFC will pay a 2% coupon/interest over and above the set interest rate during the delay period.

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Trend

Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed 0.41% higher at 467.40 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 465.50 at the previous stock market close. The company announced its NCD allotment update after the market operating hours on 25 August 2025. 

Shares of the NBFC company have given stock market investors more than 1,046% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 15% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Poonawalla Fincorp shares have gained 48.90% in 2025 and are trading 13.16% higher in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares hit their 52-week high level at 483.35 on 4 July 2025, while the 52-week low level at 267.25 on 4 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 36,416.13 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
