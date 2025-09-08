LIC-owned mutual funds, FIIs’ favourite Bharat Forge share price extends rally; jumps over 6%; here’s why

Bharat Forge share price gained for the second consecutive session on Monday, rising over 6% after the company announced that its step-down subsidiary has agreed to acquire nearly 950 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Forge shares surged as much as 6.66% to ₹1,213.30 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Bharat Forge shares was supported by heavy trading volumes, with nearly 26 lakh shares changing hands on September 8, significantly higher than the one-week average trading volumes of 7 lakh equity shares and one-month average of 10 lakh shares.

The auto components and defence equipment major recently disclosed that its subsidiary, Agneyastra, has signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (APIIC) to purchase a land parcel of approximately 949.65 acres in Madakasira, Anantapur district.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd is an industrial infrastructure agency of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The land will be developed into an end-to-end Defence Energetics Manufacturing Complex, comprising a high explosives manufacturing plant, ammunition filling facility, gun propellant unit, and provisions for future expansion into energetics for rockets, missile systems, space launch vehicles, and advanced energetics, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 4.

“This acquisition of land is in line with Company’s growth objective and will allow the Company to further expand its presence in the Defence sector,” the Baba Kalyani-led company added.

State-run insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and mutual funds have been increasing their stake in the Bharat Forge. Here’s a look at the shareholding pattern:

LIC raised its holding in Bharat Forge during the April–June quarter to 4.95% (2,36,81,605 shares), up from 4.04% at the end of March 2025.

Mutual funds increased their stake in Bharat Forge to 21.20% (10,13,43,315 shares) as of June 2025, compared with 20.76% in the March quarter.

Bharat Forge Share Price Bharat Forge shares have advanced 6% over the past month but are down 7% in the last three months. The stock has gained 11% in six months but remains 7% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. On a one-year horizon, Bharat Forge stock price has corrected 22%. However, long-term performance remains strong, with gains of 58% over three years and 156% over five years.

At 1:10 PM, Bharat Forge share price was trading 6.38% higher at ₹1,210.00 apiece on the BSE.