LIC-owned NBFC declares Q4 results 2025, 10% final dividend in FY25

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)-owned non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital on Friday, May 9, announced a 25% jump in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q4 FY25) to ₹45 crore, as against ₹36 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, for the quarter under review came in at ₹96 crore, 41% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Overall interest income was at ₹178.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter, higher than ₹147.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

GNPA and NNPA stood at 0.99% and 0.76% as at Q4 FY 2025 compared to 0.21% and 0.02% as at Q4 FY 2024. The company is continuing to augment its debt management infrastructure as a mitigation measure, it said in an investor presentation.

During the quarter, Paisalo Digital recorded the highest-ever AUM at ₹5232.8 crore, as against Q4 FY 2024 at ₹4,586 crore, a growth of 14.10%.

In Q4, the company added a highest-ever 1.52 million customers to its franchise. In FY 2025, the company added a record 5.16 million customers to its customer franchise. The total customer franchise stood at 9.45 million as of Q4 FY 2025, compared to 4.29 million as of Q4 FY 2024.

The total geographic footprint as of FY 2025 stood at 3,565 touchpoints across 22 states, compared to 2,455 touchpoints in the previous year. In Q4, the company added 27 new touchpoints. As of FY 2025, the touchpoint split includes 351 branches, 1,900 distribution points, and 1,314 Customer Service Points (CSPs).

Paisalo Digital Dividend The Board of Directors of the company recommended a dividend of 10% i.e ₹0.10 per equity share of face value of ₹1.00 each for FY25. The dividend recommended by the Board of Directors is subject to approval of members of the company at the ensuing AGM of the company, it said.

As of the March 2025 quarter, LIC held 77,59,511 shares of Paisalo Digital, representing a 1.17% stake.