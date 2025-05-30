LIC-owned NBFC sets board meeting date to consider NCDs allotment. Details here

Paisalo Digital's board is scheduled to meet on June 3, 2025 to consider and approve the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through a private placement basis.

“We would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on June 3, 2025 to consider and approve allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement basis,” said the company in its filing.