LIC-owned NBFC stock jumps over 8%, extends gains to third day. Here's why

Paisalo Digital share price surged over 8 percent on Wednesday, September 3 after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said that it will consider Fundraising via Listed Secured Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) on September 4. The smallcap stock rose as much as 8.2% to ₹33.50 apiece on the BSE. This is the thirs straight session of gain for the stock, adding 11.3 percent in this period.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 50 and any other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Listed, Secured, Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," it said in an exchange filing.

LIC Stake In Paisalo Digital State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) slightly trimmed its stake in Paisalo Digital during the June 2025 quarter.

According to the latest shareholding data, LIC now owns 77,59,511 equity shares, representing a 1.12 percent stake in the company as of June-end, down from 1.17 percent at the end of the March 2025 quarter.

For comparison, LIC held a 1.35 percent stake, or 84,73,644 shares, in Paisalo Digital at the end of December 2024, indicating a gradual reduction over the past two quarters.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Performance Paisalo Digital share price performance has been under pressure in recent months. The smallcap stock has gained 10 percent over the past one month but is down 6 percent in the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the NBFC stock has shed 38 percent, while over the past one year it has slumped 53 percent.

Over a longer horizon, Paisalo Digital has still delivered a gain of 60 percent over the past five years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.