LIC-owned NBFC to be in focus on Wednesday after allotment of NCDs worth ₹50 crore

Small-cap stock Paisalo Digital on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, announced that the company has allocated 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of ₹1 lakh each through a private placement, according to the exchange filing.

The LIC-owned NBFC allotted 5,000 debentures with a face value of ₹1 lakh apiece, marking the corporate action at ₹50 crore for the tenure of 24 months. The company is giving a coupon rate of 10 per cent p.a. with a monthly payment frequency.

According to the BSE filing, the date of the one-time payment on maturity will be 3 June 2027, when the debentures are redeemed. Non-convertible debentures are debt instruments that a company uses to raise funds from investors. The entity raising the funds offers a fixed rate of interest over a set tenure. However, these NCDs can not be converted into equity shares of the company.

In case of a delay in payment from the company's end, the lenders will receive an additional interest rate of 2 per cent per year. A delay will be accounted for when the payment of the interest or the principal is not carried out for more than three months, according to the filing data.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Paisalo Digital shares closed 2.07 per cent lower at ₹31.16 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹31.82 at the previous market close. The company announced the update during the afternoon session of the Indian stock market on 3 June 2025.

Paisalo Digital shares have given stock market investors more than 230 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock lost 52.40 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares were down 36.93 per cent in 2025.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹81.95 on 12 July 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹29.75 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹2,811 crore as of the stock market close on 3 June 2025.

