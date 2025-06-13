LIC-owned NBFC stock below ₹50 declares allotment of commercial papers worth ₹30 crore.

Stock below ₹50: LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital share price fell over 3.73 per cent in Friday's trading session to ₹31.23 apiece amid weak market sentiments. The NBFC company, on June 13, announced the allotment of commercial papers worth 30 crore.

“ We wish to inform you that on June 13, 2025 the Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has made an allotment of following Commercial Papers,” the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, NBFC company has allotted a total of 60 commercial papers with a issue price of ₹4,86,653.50. The date of allotment of the commercial papers is June 13, meanwhile, the maturity or redemption date has been fixed at September 12, 2025.

State Bank of India is the investor in the allotment, as per the filing.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results 2025 Paisalo Digital reported a 25% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), reaching ₹45 crore compared to ₹36 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s net interest income (NII) rose 41% YoY to ₹96 crore, while its total interest income for the March 2025 quarter climbed to ₹178.09 crore, up from ₹147.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

Gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA and NNPA) increased to 0.99% and 0.76% respectively, from 0.21% and 0.02% a year earlier. Paisalo stated in its investor presentation that it continues to strengthen its debt management systems in response.

During the quarter, the company achieved its highest-ever assets under management (AUM) at ₹5,232.8 crore, marking a 14.10% growth from ₹4,586 crore in Q4 FY24. It also added a record 1.52 million customers in Q4, bringing its total customer base to 9.45 million by the end of FY25—more than double the 4.29 million reported at the end of FY24.