LIC-owned NBFC stock jumps 4% after fundraise move. Do you own?

Stock market today: LIC-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital jumped over 4% in intraday trade on Tuesday, May 13, following the announcement of the board meeting date to consider raising funds.

Paisalo Digital, a small-cap stock below ₹50, announced on Monday, post-market trading hours, that its board will meet on May 15, 2025, to consider and approve the fundraising proposal.

"... we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on May 15, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Listed, Secured, Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," said the company in a filing on Monday.

Paisalo Digital Pledge Details In another update today, Equilibrated Venture Cflow, part of the promoter group, informed about the release of the pledge on encumbered shares.

On May 12, 75,00,000 shares (representing a 0.83% stake) of Paisalo Digital were released. Following this, the pledged shares by Equilibrated Venture CFlow are 8,39,09,002.

Paisalo Digital Q4 Results Meanwhile, the company also recently declared its results for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4), wherein it posted a 25% year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit to ₹45 crore, as against ₹36 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, for the quarter under review came in at ₹96 crore, 41% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Overall interest income was at ₹178.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter, higher than ₹147.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

Paisalo Digital recorded the highest-ever AUM at ₹5232.8 crore, as against Q4 FY 2024 at ₹4,586 crore, a growth of 14.10%.

The Board of Directors of the company recommended a dividend of 10% i.e ₹0.10 per equity share of face value of ₹1.00 each for FY25.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Trend Paisalo Digital share price jumped another 4% today, following a sharp 10% rally in the previous trading session, taking the two-day gains to 14%.

Paisalo Digital share price opened at ₹34.13, as against the previous close of ₹34.14. Thereafter, it touched the day's high of ₹35.62, recording gains of 4.3%.

In the last one month, the small-cap NBFC stock is up 12.33%. However, it has lost 43% in the past one year.

India's biggest DII Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC holds 1.17% stake in Paisalo Digital as of the March 2025 quarter.