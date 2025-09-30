LIC-owned NBFC stock jumps 4% despite flat trend in Indian stock market

Shares of Paisalo Digital rose by 4% during Tuesday's trading session, even though the Indian stock market remained largely flattish. Paisalo Digital share price was in focus today following the company’s announcement in an exchange filing that, during the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025, the company’s shareholders approved resolutions concerning the reappointment and appointment of individuals within the firm.

Advertisement

".....the Shareholders of the Company inter alia passed resolutions to Re-appoint Mr. Harish Singh, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for appointment; appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company; re-appoint Mr. Anoop Krishna as an Executive Director of the company," said the company in an exchange filing.

The company reported in its exchange filing that Harish Singh, who is due to retire by rotation and is eligible, has presented himself for appointment and has been reappointed during the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company that took place on September 29, 2025. Additionally, the company indicated that Satish Kumar Jadon, who is the Proprietor of Satish Jadon & Associates (Company Secretaries), has been designated as the Secretarial Auditor. The firm also noted that Anoop Krishna's reappointment as Executive Director of the Company is valid until February 22, 2026.

Advertisement

As of the quarter that concluded in June 2025, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) owns a 1.12% stake in Paisalo Digital, which equates to 7,759,511 equity shares. Over the previous quarters, LIC has been consistently decreasing its ownership in the company, with this percentage dropping from 1.17% at the end of March 2025 and from 1.35% at the close of December 2024.

Paisalo Digital share price today Paisalo Digital share price today opened at ₹36.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹38.22 apiece and an intraday low of ₹36.78 per share.

As per BSE, Paisalo Digital share price has risen by 198.35% over the past decade and by 84.08% over the last five years. Nonetheless, it has experienced a decline of 37.46% in the last year. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has dropped 23.47%, in contrast to the benchmark index, which has increased by 2.32%.

Advertisement