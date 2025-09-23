Subscribe

LIC-owned NBFC stock jumps over 5% after redemption of commercial papers worth ₹30 crore

Paisalo Digital, a small-cap NBFC owned by LIC, saw its stock rise over 5% on BSE despite market weakness. The company redeemed 30 crore in commercial papers.

Nishant Kumar
Updated23 Sep 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Paisalo Digital share price jumped over 5 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on September 23. (Image: Pixabay)
Paisalo Digital share price jumped over 5 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on September 23. (Image: Pixabay)

An LIC-owned small-cap NBFC stock jumped over 5 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, September 23, despite weak market sentiment after the company said it had fully redeemed and repaid commercial papers worth 30 crore. The stock in focus is Paisalo Digital. Paisalo Digital share price opened at 39.48 against its previous close of 38.52 and jumped 5.50 per cent to an intraday high of 40.64. Around 1:30 pm, the stock traded 3.76 per cent higher at 39.97. Equity benchmark Sensex was flat at 82,149 at that time.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing on September 23, the company said it had fully redeemed and repaid the commercial papers with a maturity amount of 30,00,00,000. The maturity date of the commercial papers was September 23, and the company made the payment on the same day.

Also Read | Tiger Logistics share price jumps over 14%; here's why

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Paisalo Digital shares have declined over 19 per cent this year so far, while over the last year, the stock has fallen nearly 35 per cent.

The small-cap NBFC stock hit a 52-week high of 63.52 on December 6 last year, followed by a 52-week low of 29.40 on June 20 this year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Advertisement
 
 
Stock MarketIndian Stock MarketPaisalo DigitalNBFC StocksSmall Cap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC-owned NBFC stock jumps over 5% after redemption of commercial papers worth ₹30 crore
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks