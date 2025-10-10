LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital edges higher after this redemption update. Check details

Shares of Paisalo Digital, a small-cap non-banking finance company (NBFC), witnessed an uptick in stock market trade on Friday, October 10, amid a positive trend in the Indian stock market and following a redemption update by the company.

Paisalo Digital, in an exchange filing, today announced that it fully redeemed 600 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on the maturity date, i.e. October 10, 2025. These NCDs are secured and listed, carrying a coupon rate of 9.95% and having a face value of ₹1,00,000 each.

Paisalo Digital is part of the portfolio of India's biggest institutional investor — Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). As of the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, LIC held 77,59,511 shares, representing a 1.12% stake, of Paisalo Digital.

Another PSU insurer, SBI Life Insurance Company, also holds a stake in the small-cap stock. SBI Life's stake in Paisalo Digital as of Q1 FY26 stood at 8.86% (6,21,14,267 shares).

Promoter raises stake in Paisalo Recently, Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd, a member of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, disclosed acquiring shares of the company.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE and NSE, the company stated that Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd acquired 45,00,000 equity shares of Paisalo Digital through open market transactions on September 22, 2025. Each share carries a face value of ₹1.

Prior to this acquisition, Equilibrated Venture Cflow held 17,29,41,446 shares, representing 19.17% of Paisalo Digital’s total shareholding. Post-acquisition, its holding has increased to 17,74,41,446 shares, raising its stake to 19.67% of the company’s equity capital.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital share price gained 2% to hit the day's high of ₹39.55 on the BSE today. With today's rise, the small-cap NBFC stock has taken its six-month gains to 23%, driving its market cap past ₹3,500 crore level.

However, on a year-to-date basis, LIC-owned stock has lost 22% of its value and is also down 26% for the year.

As of 12.40 pm, Paisalo Digital share price traded marginally higher at ₹38.80 as against its last closing price of ₹38.76.