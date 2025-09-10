LIC-owned NBFC stock in focus as board approves allotment of NCDs worth ₹50 crore. Details here

LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital rose as much as 2.28 per cent apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the board approved allotment of NCDs worth of ₹50 crore on September 10.

Advertisement

Paisalo Digital share price opened at ₹37.96 in early morning session on NSE, as compared to previous close of ₹37.64. At 9:40 am, the NBFC stock touched an intraday high to ₹38.20 per share, on September 10.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price gains 2.5%: moves to Supreme Court over AGR dues

Paisalo Digital NCD allotment details On September 10, the company said in an exchange filing that the board has approved allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), being offered through private placement.

The company has allotted 5000 NCDs worth ₹1 lakh each, totalling to ₹50 crore, according to the exchange filing.

The NCDs are being offered at an interest of 10 per cent per annum, with a fixed time period of 36 months or three years, the company informed.

Advertisement

“The NCDs shall be secured by way of a first ranking Pari-passu charge on loan receivables (“Hypothecated Receivables”) to maintain the value of security at all times equal to 1.10 times (One Decimal One Zero times) the aggregate amount of principal outstanding of the NCDs,” the company said in the filing.

On September 5, the company had announced that board will meet on September 10 to consider and approve allotment of NCDs.

“We would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2025 to consider and approve allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement basis,” said the company in an exchange filing dated September 5, 2025,” the company said in another exchange filing dated September 5.

Advertisement

Sunil Agarwal, Director of Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd, recently acquired 5,82,840 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Limited on September 4, 2025, increasing the company’s stake to 16.8197%. The transaction complies with regulations related to substantial share acquisitions and takeovers.

Following this purchase, Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd’s shareholding in Paisalo Digital Limited has risen, while the company’s equity share capital remains unchanged at ₹90,21,18,289, consisting of 90,21,18,289 equity shares of ₹1 each.