LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 10% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own?

Shares of Paisalo Digital jumped 9% in intraday trade on Thursday, extending their winning to the third straight session. The LIC-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) defied market trend and surged following the announcement of the record date for the final dividend.

Saloni Goel
Updated24 Jul 2025, 03:08 PM IST
LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 9% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own? (This is an AI-generated image)
LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 9% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own? (This is an AI-generated image)

Shares of Paisalo Digital jumped over 10% in intraday trade on Thursday, extending their winning streak to the third straight session. The LIC-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) defied the weak Indian stock market trend and surged following the announcement of the record date for the final dividend.

The small-cap stock also remains in focus following the announcement of its Q1 results for the quarter ended June 30 earlier this week.

Paisalo Digital dividend record date

The small-cap NBFC on Thursday announced that the company has fixed Monday, September 22, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company, along with its March quarter earnings, in May had announced a dividend@10% of 0.10 apiece for fully paid equity share of 1/- each.

Also Read | Stalled India-US trade deal, FPI selloff, earnings slowdown — How to trade now?

The payment of the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Paisalo Digital Q1 results

Paisalo Digital, meanwhile, on Monday, July 21, announced a 13.5% year-on-year jump in its net profit to 47 crore for the first quarter of FY26, as against 41.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company also posted a 17.2% YoY rise in total income at 218.71 crore, compared to 186.55 crore in Q1FY25. Interest income stood at 200.88 crore, marking a 21.7% growth from the year-ago figure of 165.09 crore. However, fee and commission income declined slightly to 17.37 crore from 20.06 crore.

Also Read | IEX share price crashes 28%, hits lower price band. What's behind the fall?

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Small-cap stock below 50 – Paisalo Digital – jumped as much as 10.30% to 35.10 on the BSE. At the same time, the BSE Sensex was down almost 0.60%. This is the third straight session of gains for the LIC-owned NBFC stock, with the scrip rallying nearly 15% during this period.

Paisalo Digital share price has gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions, resulting in an 11% rise in July so far.

Also Read | Why is PTC India share price skyrocketing even as IEX stock cracks? Explained

LIC owns 77,59,511 shares of Paisalo Digital, representing a 1.12% stake as of the June 2025 quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 10% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.