LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 10% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own?

Shares of Paisalo Digital jumped over 10% in intraday trade on Thursday, extending their winning streak to the third straight session. The LIC-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) defied the weak Indian stock market trend and surged following the announcement of the record date for the final dividend.

The small-cap stock also remains in focus following the announcement of its Q1 results for the quarter ended June 30 earlier this week.

Paisalo Digital dividend record date The small-cap NBFC on Thursday announced that the company has fixed Monday, September 22, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company, along with its March quarter earnings, in May had announced a dividend@10% of ₹0.10 apiece for fully paid equity share of ₹1/- each.

The payment of the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Paisalo Digital Q1 results Paisalo Digital, meanwhile, on Monday, July 21, announced a 13.5% year-on-year jump in its net profit to ₹47 crore for the first quarter of FY26, as against ₹41.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company also posted a 17.2% YoY rise in total income at ₹218.71 crore, compared to ₹186.55 crore in Q1FY25. Interest income stood at ₹200.88 crore, marking a 21.7% growth from the year-ago figure of ₹165.09 crore. However, fee and commission income declined slightly to ₹17.37 crore from ₹20.06 crore.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Small-cap stock below ₹50 – Paisalo Digital – jumped as much as 10.30% to ₹35.10 on the BSE. At the same time, the BSE Sensex was down almost 0.60%. This is the third straight session of gains for the LIC-owned NBFC stock, with the scrip rallying nearly 15% during this period.

Paisalo Digital share price has gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions, resulting in an 11% rise in July so far.

Also Read | Why is PTC India share price skyrocketing even as IEX stock cracks? Explained

LIC owns 77,59,511 shares of Paisalo Digital, representing a 1.12% stake as of the June 2025 quarter.