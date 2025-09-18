LIC-owned NBFC stock jumps 30% in one month; do you own?

Paisalo Digital share price jumped 5% on Thursday, extending gains for the second straight session, amid heavy buying momentum. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 5% to ₹41.32 apiece on the BSE.

The smallcap Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital said that its board of directors have approved the allotment of over 74 lakh equity shares upon conversion of 4,000 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB).

“... on September 17, 2025 the FCCB Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has considered and approved the allotment 74,03,585 Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each upon conversion of 4000 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) as per the Conversion Notice received in accordance with the terms of the FCCBs set out in Offering Circular,” Paisalo Digital said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, September 17.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares; the fully paid-up equity capital of the company has increased from ₹90,21,18,289 consisting of 90,21,18,289 equity shares of Re 1 each to ₹90,95,21,874 consisting of 90,95,21,874 equity shares of Re 1 each, it added.

LIC Stake In Paisalo Digital State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reduced its stake marginally in Paisalo Digital during the quarter ended June 2025.

According to Paisalo Digital shareholding pattern, LIC now owned 77,59,511 equity shares, representing a 1.12% stake in the company as of June-end, down from 1.17% held at the end of March 2025.

LIC held a 1.35% stake, or 84,73,644 Paisalo Digital shares at the end of December 2024. This indicates that LIC has been gradually cutting down its shareholding in Paisalo Digital over the past two quarters.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Performance Paisalo Digital share price has rallied 33% in one month and 17% in six months. The small-cap stock has fallen 18% on a year-to-date basis (YTD), and has declined 24% in one year. However, Paisalo Digital shares have surged 30% in two years and have delivered strong 90% returns in five years.

At 1:10 PM, Paisalo Digital share price was trading 2.92% higher at ₹40.50 apiece on the BSE.