LIC-owned NBFC stock gains as board approves allotment of commercial papers worth ₹15 crore

Paisalo Digital share price gained over 2% on Thursday after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) announced fundraising through allotment of commercial papers (CP) worth ₹15 crore. The smallcap stock rose as much as 2.38% to ₹31.37 apiece on the BSE.

Paisalo Digital said that its Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 300 listed commercial papers on a private placement basis to Rajarambapu Sahakari Bank Ltd.

The instruments carry a face value of ₹5 lakh each, with an aggregate redemption value of ₹15 crore.

The CPs have been issued at a yield of 9.50%, translating into an issue value of about ₹14.32 crore, and will mature in 182 days from the date of allotment, i.e., on February 18, 2026. IDBI Bank Ltd has been appointed as the Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA).

LIC Stake In Paisalo Digital State-owned insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has marginally reduced its shareholding in Paisalo Digital during the June 2025 quarter.

As per the company’s latest shareholding pattern, LIC now holds 77,59,511 equity shares, translating into a 1.12% stake in Paisalo Digital as of June-end. This is lower than the 1.17% stake (77,59,511 shares) it held at the end of the March 2025 quarter.

In comparison, LIC had owned 84,73,644 shares, or a 1.35% stake, in the company at the end of the December 2024 quarter.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Performance Paisalo Digital share price performance has been under pressure in recent months. The smallcap stock has remained largely flat over the past one month but is down 24% in the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the NBFC stock has declined 38%, while over the past one year it has slumped 51%.

Over a longer horizon, Paisalo Digital shares are down 22% in the last three years. However, the stock has still delivered a gain of 46% over the past five years.

At 2:30 PM, Paisalo Digital share price was trading 0.42% higher at ₹30.77 apiece on the BSE.