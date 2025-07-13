LIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Monday; Here's why

Paisalo Digital share price was down 2.42 per cent to close at 30.68 on Friday, as compared to previous close of 31.44. The NBFC stock has descended over 29 per cent in six months and nearly 60 per cent in last one year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 Jul 2025, 03:14 PM IST
LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital to be in focus on Monday; Here's why
LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital to be in focus on Monday; Here's why(REUTERS)

LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital will remain in focus on July 14, Monday after the company said it has partly redeemed 1200 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on July 12.

" We wish to inform that pursuant to issue terms of 9.95% Listed, Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Series- PDL042024, ISIN: INE420C07106) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each (NCDs), Company has partly redeemed 1200 NCDs on its maturity date i.e. July 12, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing dated July 13.

The company further informed that the remaining 600 NCDs will mature on October 10, 2025.

“ Further, in terms of issue the remaining 600 NCDs under the said ISIN will be matured on October 10, 2025,” the company added.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results 2025

The company reported a 25 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, reaching 45 crore compared to 36 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at 96 crore, marking a 41 per cent year-on-year increase. Total interest income for the March 2025 quarter was 178.09 crore, up from 147.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Gross and Net Non-Performing Assets (GNPA and NNPA) rose to 0.99 per cent and 0.76 per cent respectively in Q4 FY 2025, up from 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent in Q4 FY 2024. The company stated in its investor presentation that it is actively strengthening its debt management systems to address this.

Meanwhile, Paisalo Digital reported its highest-ever Assets Under Management (AUM) during the quarter, reaching 5,232.8 crore, marking a 14.10 per cent increase from 4,586 crore in Q4 FY 2024.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Monday; Here's why
