LIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Monday; Here's why

LIC-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital will remain in focus on July 14, Monday after the company said it has partly redeemed 1200 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on July 12.

" We wish to inform that pursuant to issue terms of 9.95% Listed, Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Series- PDL042024, ISIN: INE420C07106) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each (NCDs), Company has partly redeemed 1200 NCDs on its maturity date i.e. July 12, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing dated July 13.

The company further informed that the remaining 600 NCDs will mature on October 10, 2025.

Paisalo Digital share price was down 2.42 per cent to close at ₹30.68 on Friday, as compared to previous close of ₹31.44. The NBFC stock has descended over 29 per cent in six months and nearly 60 per cent in last one year.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results 2025 The company reported a 25 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, reaching ₹45 crore compared to ₹36 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at ₹96 crore, marking a 41 per cent year-on-year increase. Total interest income for the March 2025 quarter was ₹178.09 crore, up from ₹147.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Gross and Net Non-Performing Assets (GNPA and NNPA) rose to 0.99 per cent and 0.76 per cent respectively in Q4 FY 2025, up from 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent in Q4 FY 2024. The company stated in its investor presentation that it is actively strengthening its debt management systems to address this.

Meanwhile, Paisalo Digital reported its highest-ever Assets Under Management (AUM) during the quarter, reaching ₹5,232.8 crore, marking a 14.10 per cent increase from ₹4,586 crore in Q4 FY 2024.