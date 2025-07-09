LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 jumps despite flat trends in Indian stock market

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital rose as much as 10 per cent in Wednesday's trading session despite weak market sentiments. The NBFC stock rallied after the company announced the date for quarterly results for FY26.

Paisalo Digital share price opened at ₹30.61 apiece in early morning session on July 8, as compared to previous close of ₹30.46. The NBFC stock climbed over 10.49 per cent to ₹33.82 during the intraday session.

Paisalo Digital Q1 results details In an exchange filing, the company said that board will meet on July 21 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“ This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited (“Company”) is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” it said in the filing.

The company further informed that the the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed with effect from July 1, 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results and outcome of the aforesaid Board meeting are made public.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results highlights Paisalo Digital reported a 25 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹45 crore compared to ₹36 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter stood at ₹96 crore, marking a 41 per cent year-on-year rise. Total interest income during the March 2025 quarter rose to ₹178.09 crore from ₹147.73 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) were at 0.99 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively, in Q4 FY 2025, up from 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent in Q4 FY 2024. The company stated in its investor presentation that it is strengthening its debt management systems as a preventive step.