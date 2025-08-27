LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Thursday; here's why

NBFC stock Paisalo Digital will remain in focus in Thursday's trading session after the company informed the exchanges that its promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited purchased additional stake in the company.

Paisalo Digital share price was trading in green on Tuesday to close 0.30 per cent up at ₹30.40 apiece on NSE. However, the NBFC stock has given negative returns in short-term by descending over 4 per cent in a month and nearly 18.35 per cent in six months.

Paisalo Digital promoter stake purchase details In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said that its promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited increased its stake from 16.50 per cent to 16.68 per cent in the June quarter 2025.

The promoter entity bought 16,36,470 stake worth ₹4,93,52,935 via open market transaction on Tuesday, August 26.

In an another exchange filing, the company had informed the exchanges that the promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited purchased 74,70,000 shares, increasing its stake from 15.67 per cent to 16.50 per cent , aggregating to ₹24,85,63,367 via open market on July 25.

Paisalo Digital Q1 results 2025 For the quarter ending June 2025, Paisalo Digital reported a 13.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, reaching ₹47 crore compared to ₹41.5 crore in the same period last year. The company also recorded a 17.2 per cent YoY increase in total income at ₹218.71 crore, up from ₹186.55 crore in Q1FY25.

Interest income rose 21.7 per cent to ₹200.88 crore from ₹165.09 crore a year ago, while fee and commission income saw a slight dip to ₹17.37 crore from ₹20.06 crore.

Despite increased costs, including higher finance expenses and impairment charges, Paisalo posted a 13.9 per cent YoY growth in profit before tax (PBT), which stood at ₹63.60 crore compared to ₹55.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses climbed to ₹155.11 crore, up from ₹130.75 crore in Q1FY25.

