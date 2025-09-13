LIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

The shares of Paisalo Digital, a non-banking finance company owned by LIC, are likely to be in the spotlight on Monday, following the company's update on the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) Committee meeting and an increase in promoter stake.

The Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, September 17, to discuss the allotment of equity shares following the conversion of part of FCCBs.

“We wish to inform to the exchange that a meeting of FCCB Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 to consider the allotment of Equity Shares consequent to conversion notice received for part conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds,” the company informed in a stock exchange filing on Friday, September 12.

Paisalo Digital: Increase in promoter stake The company, in a separate exchange filing, informed of an increase in the promoter's stake through the acquisition of 45,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, a promoter of Paisalo Digital, has acquired these shares, raising the promoter's stake in the company to 18.17% from 17.67%. Notably, LIC owns 77,59,511 shares of Paisalo Digital, representing a 1.12% stake as of the June 2025 quarter.

Also Read | Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests these 3 shares to buy today

Paisalo Digital dividend record date The small-cap NBFC has fixed Monday, September 22, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company informed earlier. Paisalo Digital, along with its March quarter earnings in May, announced a final dividend of ₹0.10 apiece for fully paid equity shares of Re 1 each in May.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

The final dividend payment, as per the Board of Directors' recommendation, is subject to the shareholders' approval in the 33rd Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Monday, September 29, 2025.