LIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Wednesday; Here's why

LIC-owned small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC, Paisalo Digital shares will be in the focus of stock market investors on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, after the company approved a ₹480 crore fundraising allocation via commercial papers on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, according to an exchange filing.

Paisalo Digital “approved the allocation of Commercial Papers (CPs) in one or more tranches aggregating up to ₹480,00,00,000 ( ₹470 crore) on a private placement basis,” as per the BSE filing.

As per the filing data, the company also approved the allotment of 600 listed commercial papers amounting to ₹30 crore via another private placement.

“Approved the allotment of 600 Listed Commercial Papers (CPs) of the Face Value of ₹5,00,000 ( ₹5 lakh) each aggregating of ₹30,00,00,000/- ( ₹30 crores) through private placement,” said the company in the filing.

Commercial papers are short-term unsecured debt instruments which are used by companies to raise funds in single or multiple tranches to fulfil their working capital needs or other commitments.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital shares closed 2.71% higher at ₹30.29 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹29.49 in the previous market session. The company announced the allotment of the commercial papers during the stock market session on 24 June 2025.

The shares of the LIC-owned small-cap NBFC have given stock market investors more than 175 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost more than 60 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 38.85 per cent. Paisalo Digital shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹81.95 on 12 July 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹29.40 on 20 June 2025, according to BSE data.

The shares are currently trading above their 52-week low levels. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹2,732.52 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 25 June 2025.

