Subscribe

LIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Wednesday; Here's why

LIC-owned NBFC stock, Paisalo Digital share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 25 June 2025. The company's shares have given more than 175% returns on investment in the last five years.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Jun 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock Paisalo Digital shares closed 2.71% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.29 after Tuesday's stock market session.
Small-cap stock Paisalo Digital shares closed 2.71% higher at ₹30.29 after Tuesday's stock market session. (Pixabay)

LIC-owned small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC, Paisalo Digital shares will be in the focus of stock market investors on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, after the company approved a 480 crore fundraising allocation via commercial papers on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, according to an exchange filing. 

Advertisement
Also Read | MCX gold rates plunge over ₹2,600 amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire

Paisalo Digital “approved the allocation of Commercial Papers (CPs) in one or more tranches aggregating up to 480,00,00,000 ( 470 crore) on a private placement basis,” as per the BSE filing.

As per the filing data, the company also approved the allotment of 600 listed commercial papers amounting to 30 crore via another private placement.

“Approved the allotment of 600 Listed Commercial Papers (CPs) of the Face Value of 5,00,000 ( 5 lakh) each aggregating of 30,00,00,000/- ( 30 crores) through private placement,” said the company in the filing. 

Also Read | Omnitech Engineering files DRHP with SEBI to raise nearly ₹850 cr via IPO

Commercial papers are short-term unsecured debt instruments which are used by companies to raise funds in single or multiple tranches to fulfil their working capital needs or other commitments.

Advertisement

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Paisalo Digital shares closed 2.71% higher at 30.29 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 29.49 in the previous market session. The company announced the allotment of the commercial papers during the stock market session on 24 June 2025. 

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with modest gains amid reports of Iran violating ceasefire

The shares of the LIC-owned small-cap NBFC have given stock market investors more than 175 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost more than 60 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 38.85 per cent. Paisalo Digital shares hit their 52-week high levels at 81.95 on 12 July 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 29.40 on 20 June 2025, according to BSE data.

Advertisement

The shares are currently trading above their 52-week low levels. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at 2,732.52 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 25 June 2025.

Read all Indian stock market-related news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC-owned NBFC stock to be in focus on Wednesday; Here's why
Read Next Story