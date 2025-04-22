LIC-owned NBFC stock to declare Q4 results, final dividend for FY25 on THIS date; stock up 8% in 5 sessions

Paisalo Digital Q4 Update: Paisalo Digital announced on Tuesday, April 22, that it will conduct its board meeting on Friday, May 9, 2025, to declare its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The LIC-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) also announced that it will consider a final dividend for FY25 and fundraise via non-convertible debentures on May 9.

"…This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 09, 2025, inter alia:

a) To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

b) To consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, on fully paid equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

c) To consider the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis.