LIC-owned NBFC stock to declare Q4 results, final dividend for FY25 on THIS date; stock up 8% in 5 sessions

Paisalo Digital Q4 Update: Paisalo Digital announced on Tuesday, April 22, that it will conduct its board meeting on Friday, May 9, 2025, to declare its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The LIC-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) also announced that it will consider a final dividend for FY25 and fundraise via non-convertible debentures on May 9.

Advertisement

"…This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 09, 2025, inter alia:

a) To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

b) To consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, on fully paid equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

c) To consider the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to regulate, monitor and report trading by the insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed with effect from April 1, 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results and outcome of the aforesaid Board meeting are made public.