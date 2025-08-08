LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 allots NCDs worth ₹34 crore. Details here

Paisalo Digital's board approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures worth 34 crore, with a 9.75% coupon rate over 36 months. LIC holds a 1.12% stake in the company, while SBI Life owns 8.96%. Q1 FY26 net profit rose 13.5% to 47 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Aug 2025, 01:01 PM IST
LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 allots NCDs worth ₹34 crore. Details here

Paisalo Digital shares were in focus during Friday's trading session following the board of directors' approval for the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) valued at 34 crore. These NCDs will possess a face value of 1 lakh each and feature a coupon rate of 9.75% that will be paid quarterly, with a duration of 36 months.

The company indicated in an exchange filing that the NCDs will be backed by a first ranking pari-passu charge on specific loan receivables (“Hypothecated Receivables”), ensuring that the security's value remains equal to 1.10 times (One Decimal One Zero times) the total principal amount outstanding of the NCDs at all times.

As per the latest available shareholding data for the June 2025 quarter, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) owns a 1.12 % stake in Paisalo Digital. This stake translates to 77,59,511 equity shares of Paisalo Digital. Additionally, SBI Life Insurance holds a larger 8.96 % stake in Paisalo Digital.

Paisalo Digital - Q1 Results 2025

Paisalo Digital, on July 21, reported a 13.5% increase in its net profit, reaching 47 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to 41.5 crore during the same quarter last year. The company also experienced a 17.2% year-on-year growth in total income, amounting to 218.71 crore, up from 186.55 crore in Q1FY25.

Interest income rose by 21.7% to 200.88 crore, compared to the previous year's figure of 165.09 crore. However, there was a slight decrease in fee and commission income, which fell to 17.37 crore from 20.06 crore.

Paisalo Digital share price today

Paisalo Digital share price today opened at 30.71 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 30.91 per share, and an intraday low of 30.42 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Paisalo Digital share price has seen no major traction and continues to trade flat. For the past four months, the 29.5 to 30 zone has acted as a strong base. On the flip side, 34 is the key resistance, followed by 36. A sustained move beyond 36 is needed to trigger positive momentum.

