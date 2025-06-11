LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 edges higher after redeeming commercial papers worth ₹30 crore

Stock Market today: LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 gained in the morning trades on Wednesday after it announced redeeming commercial papers worth ₹30 crore. Check details about developments related to Paisalo Digital

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹ 50 -Paisalo Digital redeems commercial papers Paisalo Digital intimated the exchanges on 10 June 2025 regarding redemption of Commercial Paper. In its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 -Paisalo Digital said that it has redeemed commercial papers worth RS 30 Crore. The maturity date of the commercial papers as per Paisalo Digital stood on Tuesday 10 June 2025. The said commercial papers were redeemed by Paisalo Digital on 10 June 2025 itself. The commercial papers as per LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 -Paisalo Digital, were listed on the BSE.

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹ 50 -Paisalo Digital other developments Paisalo Digital at the start of June 2025 also had informed investors about fund raising move. The Paisalo Digital in its release said that the Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited vide their resolution dated June 03, 2025 has allotted the debentures. Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable Non-Convertible Debentures were issued through private placement. The face value of the NCD stood at ₹1 Lakh ( ₹1,00,000). While the Total Number of Securities allotted stood at 5000 the tenure of instruments is 24 months.

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹ 50 -Paisalo Digital share price movement Paisalo Digital opened at ₹32.73 on Wednesday. At the time of opening the Paisalo Digital share price was slightly lower than previous days closing price of ₹32.76. The Paisalo Digital share price thereafter gained to the intraday highs of ₹33.95, which meant gains of more than 3% during the intraday trades.