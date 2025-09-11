LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 jumps 5% after promoter's stake raise, ₹50 crore fundraise

Stock Market Today: LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 jumps 5% during the intraday trades on Thursday after promoter's stake raise and a ₹50 crore fundraise. Check details about For Paisalo Digital Limited

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹ 50 Paisalo Digital fund raise details Paisalo Digital Intimated the exchange on 10 September 2025 about the Allotment of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. The Paisalo Digital in its release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange said that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited vide their resolution dated September 10, 2025, has allotted the debentures.

The Paisalo Digital said that NCDs shall be secured by way of a first ranking charge on loan receivables (“Hypothecated Receivables”) to maintain the value of security at all times equal to 1.10 times (One Decimal One Zero times) the aggregate amount of principal outstanding of the NCDs.

The types of securities being issued as per Pasalo Digital are Rated, Listed, Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs” or “Debentures”)

While the face value of NCDs is Rupees One Lakh Each, total Number of Securities allotted as per Paisalo Digital are 5000 NCDs.

The Tenure of the instrument is 36 months, while the date of allotment stands on 10 September 2025.

The Coupon/interest offered is 10% by Paisalo Digital

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹ 50 Paisalo Digital fund promoters raise stake As per Paisalo Digital disclosure on the exchange, EQUILIBRATED VENTURE CFLOW PRIVATE LIMITED a promoter group company on 11/09/2025 has acuired 4500000 shares taking total holdings to 63941446 share or 18.17% holding compared to 17.67% earlier before the acquisition of shares.

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹ 50 Paisalo Digital share price movement Paisalo Digital share price opened at ₹37 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital share price was slightly higher compared to Wednesday;s closing price of ₹36.93. LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹39.45, which meant gains of almost 5% during the intraday trade on Thursday.

