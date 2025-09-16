LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Tuesday; here's why

LIC-owned NBFC stock under ₹50: Paisalo Digital shares will be the focus of stock market investors on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, after the company announced that the promoter Equiliberated Ventures CFlow (P) Ltd raised its stake in the company, according to an exchange filing.

The filing data showed that the promoter raised its stake by 45,00,000 equity shares to 17,29,41,446 shares, compared to the 16,84,41,446 shares before the acquisition move.

The 45,00,000 equity shares represent a 0.49% stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC), and as per the latest BSE data, Paisalo promoter Equiliberated Ventures CFlow (P) Ltd's stake in the firm stands at 19.1706%.

According to the BSE filing, the share purchase was carried out through an open market operation on 12 September 2025. Paisalo Digital's total equity share capital stands at ₹90,21,18,289 or over 90 crore, which is divided into 90,21,18,289 equity shares of a face value of Re 1 apiece.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Trend Paisalo Digital shares closed 3.24% higher at ₹39.22 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹37.99 at the previous market close. The company announced the stake acquisition update after the market operating hours on 15 September 2025.

Shares of the company have given stock market investors more than 84% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 37.55% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped 20.13% in 2025 but are trading 29.58% higher in the last one-month period. Paisalo Digital shares are trading 5.14% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Paisalo Digital shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹63.69 on 16 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹29.40 on 20 June 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹3,538.11 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 15 September 2025.

