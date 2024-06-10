LIC-owned penny stock Integra Essentia hits upper circuit ahead of rights issue opening date
Stock market today: Integra Essentia shares are one of the penny stocks listed on Dalal Street. This penny stock is invested in by the Indian insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. The small-cap Company has declared the rights issue at ₹3.25 apiece, and the right issue will hit the Indian markets on June 11 2024, i.e. tomorrow. Ahead of the opening date for the Integra Essential rights issue, the penny stock attracted strong buying interest on Monday. Integra Essentia's share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹3.57 apiece on NSE. While climbing to this intraday high, this LIC-owned penny stock touched a 5 percent upper circuit.
