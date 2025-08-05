LIC-owned small-cap NBFC stock gains on ₹50 crore fundraising plan despite weakness in Indian stock market

Paisalo Digital share price gained over 1% on Tuesday after the company announced a fundraise through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.59% to ₹31.30 apiece on the BSE.

The Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital in their meeting held on Tuesday, August 5, has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis, through Electronic Bidding Platform (EBP) Platform, Paisalo Digital said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Paisalo Digital plans to issue up to 5,000 NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh, aggregating to ₹50 crore. This includes a base issue of ₹25 crore and a green shoe option of ₹25 crore.

The debentures will carry a coupon rate of 9.75% per annum, payable quarterly, and are proposed to be listed on the BSE. The tenure of the NCDs is 36 months, with a tentative allotment date of August 8, 2025. Redemption will occur on maturity, three years from the date of allotment.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Performance Paisalo Digital share price has gained 3% over the past month, but is down 7% over three months. The smallcap stock has declined 29% in the last six months and is down 37% year-to-date. Over the past one year, Paisalo Digital share price has corrected by 50%, and has dropped 21% over a three-year period.

At 12:00 PM, Paisalo Digital share price was trading 1.56% higher at ₹31.29 apiece on the BSE.