LIC-owned stock Fineotex Chemical raises ₹342 crore through preferential issue. Share jumps

  • LIC owns 1.45% stake in Fineotex Chemical Limited

Asit Manohar
Updated22 Jul 2024, 02:09 PM IST
LIC-owned stock: Fineotex Chemical's share price today opened lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>360.05 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>355.80 per share.
LIC-owned stock: Fineotex Chemical’s share price today opened lower at ₹360.05 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹355.80 per share. (Photo: Mint)

LIC-owned stock: Shares of Fineotex Chemical Limited are one of the LIC-owned stocks in the news on Monday. The chemical company has informed the Indian stock market's exchanges about the successful 342.55 crore fundraising through the issuance of preferential issues. The company declared the fundraising in an exchange filing on Monday. Once the company informed Indian exchanges about the funding, Fineotex Chemical shares witnessed sharp buying interest.

Fineotex Chemical's share price today opened lower at 360.05 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of 355.80 per share. However, after the fundraising news, the LIC-owned stock witnessed a strong rebound and touched an intraday high of 364.65 per share after the fundraising news became public.

Fineotex Chemical news

The chemical company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the successful fundraising: "Fineotex Chemical Limited ("Fineotex" or the "Company"), a leading speciality chemical manufacturer, announces the successful fundraising of INR 342.5 Crores through a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants."

The company said that fundraising was executed in two distinct phases:

Phase I: The Company allotted 970,000 equity shares at an issue price of INR 346 per share, aggregating to INR 33.56 Crores and 2,626,600 convertible warrants for INR 346 per warrant, aggregating to INR 90.88 crores. The company has received an upfront payment of INR 22.72 crores, representing 25% of the total warrant issue size. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share upon the receipt of payment of INR 259.50 per warrant (Remaining 75% of the issue price) within 18 months from 22 May 2024.

Phase II: The Company allotted 2,815,049 equity shares at an issue price of INR 387.40 per share, aggregating INR 109.05 crores, and 2,815,049 convertible warrants at the same price, aggregating INR 109.05 Crores. The company has received an upfront payment of INR 27.26 Crores, representing 25% of the warrant issue size. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share upon the receipt of payment of INR 290.55 per warrant (Remaining 75% of the issue price) within 18 months from 19 July 2024.

Speaking on the successful fundraising, Sanjay Tibrewala, CFO and Executive Director at Fineotex Chemical said, “This preferential allotment aligns with the initial tranche of our fundraising on May 22, 2024, amounting to INR 124.4 Crores. The cumulative funds raised from both tranches now total INR 342.6 Crores. As of today, Fineotex has received INR 192.6 Crores equity allotment and warrant subscriptions. The capital raised will be invested strategically to support organic and inorganic growth opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and advancing operational excellence.”

LIC shareholding in Fineotex Chemical

According to Fineotex Chemical's shareholding pattern for the April to June 2024 quarter, LIC owns 67,51,662 company shares, which is 1.45 percent of the company's total paid-up capital.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

