LIC's debt exposure in Adani Group: FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares an update. Read here1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Of the total ₹6,183 crore, LIC has an exposure of ₹5,390 crore to APSEZ
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday shared an update about Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) debt exposure to Adani group companies. As of 5 March, the state-owned insurer's debt exposure to the billionaire Gautam Adani-led port-to-power conglomerate fell marginally to ₹6,183 crore from ₹6,347 crore as of 31 December last year.
