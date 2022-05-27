State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'s board will meet next week on Monday, May 30 to consider payment of dividend, if any, and approve the audited Annual Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2022.

“It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on May 30th, 2022, to consider, inter alia, the following agenda items: To consider and approve the audited Annual Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2022 and payment of Dividend, if any," LIC had informed in an exchange filing earlier this week.

LIC share price are down over 13% from its IPO issue price. The shares of the insurance behemoth made their stock market debut on May 17, 2022.

LIC IPO, India's largest till date, had closed with nearly 3 times subscription. The price range for LIC IPO was set between ₹902 and 949 per share. LIC was formed by merging and nationalising 245 private life insurance companies on September 1, 1956.

The government sold over 22.13 crore shares or a 3.5% stake in LIC through the initial share sale. The proceeds from the LIC issue make up for about a third of the ₹65,000 crore disinvestment target of the government set for the current fiscal.