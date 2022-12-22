LIC's raises its stake in Info Edge crosses 5% mark through an open market deal

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed today at ₹682.60 apiece, down by 2.72% from the previous close of ₹701.65. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹713.65 and an intraday low of ₹680.00 apiece level on the NSE. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,221,417 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,000,549 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 21.72% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 22.01% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹918.95 on (17-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹588.00 on (21-October-2022), indicating that at the current market price the shares of LIC are trading 25.71% below the 1 year high and 16.08% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, LIC recorded a promoter shareholding of 96.50% and a public shareholding of 3.50%.