LIC's strategy shift helps reducing government borrowing costs: Report
India's largest insurer, LIC, has increased its purchases of federal and state debt to reduce capital volatility and lower government borrowing costs. This shift has helped states reduce costs by over 40 basis points in the past 15 months.
Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) boosted its federal and state debt purchases to reduce capital volatility, reported Reuters citing sources. The move also helped in reducing government borrowing costs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started