Life insurance, pension funds share buys hit five-year high
The inflows come in the face of net outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Market experts said these inflows are expected to grow further as more investors turn to retirement-focused products.
Life insurance companies and pension funds have added heft to the continuing inflow of money from domestic mutual funds into stock markets in the first six months of this year. They have net invested ₹69,900 crore in the January-June period, the highest in any full year since 2021, per NSE data. Comparatively, they net invested ₹27,487 crore in the same period last year.