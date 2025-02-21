Markets
Life Insurance: One sector, diverse fortunes
Ananya Roy 6 min read 21 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Despite belonging to the same industry, catering to largely the same customer base, and being governed by more or less the same set of rules and regulations, life insurance stocks have delivered diverse investment outcomes
India’s insurance sector is the tenth largest in the world, and is expected to reach $170 billion by 2027. Driven by the increased sensitization to the importance of insurance and the digitization push, the sector has grown by leaps and bounds since the pandemic. Still, only 18% of India’s insurable population is covered by insurance, leaving ample scope for the sector’s growth.
