Life Insurance: One sector, diverse fortunes

That said, LIC's share of the agency channel has reduced over the years – from 53% in FY20 to 48% as of September 2024. It is also at risk from the regulator's proposal to open up the agency arrangement. Currently, an agent can be empanelled with only one insurer in each of the life, health, and general insurance categories. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has proposed to remove this cap, and allow an agent to associate with multiple insurers in each category. If this goes through, while it would be beneficial for the customers as conflicts of interest in insurance-sales would be contained, it would put LIC's bread and butter (its massive agency distribution channel) up for grabs by other players.