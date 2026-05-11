Life insurance stocks gain after strong FY27 start; SBI Life, ICICI Prudential lead growth

Life insurance stocks were in focus on Monday, 11 May, with shares trading flat to slightly positive across counters. Shares of SBI Life Insurance edged higher by 0.8%, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance gained 1.4%, HDFC Life Insurance rose 0.6%, and Life Insurance Corporation of India added 0.5%. Canara HSBC Life Insurance was among the top performers, up 1.6%.
The sector reported a strong start to FY27 in April, with robust growth across key metrics, though performance varied due to base effects.
Among private players, SBI Life Insurance led overall growth, with new business premium (NBP) soaring 80% year-on-year, supported by favourable comparisons with the previous period. Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) increased by 10%, while retail APE skyrocketed by 120%, indicating strong demand in the retail market.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also demonstrated impressive results, with NBP rising 26% and APE climbing 38%, albeit from a weaker baseline. Retail APE grew by 25%.
HDFC Life Insurance displayed stable performance, with NBP rising 30%, APE increasing 24%, and retail APE rising 25%, aided by favourable comparisons with prior figures.
Max Life Insurance (Axis Max Life) experienced relatively mild growth, with NBP up 18%, APE up 15%, and retail APE up 21%, largely due to a high base.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance reported a 23% growth in New Business Premium (NBP), with Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) and retail APE both increasing by 10%.
Meanwhile, LIC continued its steady upward trajectory, with NBP rising 38%, APE increasing 31%, and retail APE rising19%, demonstrating ongoing progress at the nation's largest insurer.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the insurance sector continues to remain in a consolidation phase and has underperformed the broader markets.
He noted that subdued volumes and range-bound price action suggest that this underperformance may persist in the near term. Among key stocks in the space, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appear relatively better positioned and could outperform if the sector sees broader traction.
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