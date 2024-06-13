Life insurance stocks steady as brokerages see manageable impact of new SV norms on insurers
Life insurance stocks steady even as IRDAI regulation changes increase surrender values for policyholders exiting early, affecting insurers' margins. Brokerages foresee manageable impact through strategic adjustments.
Shares of life insurance companies remained steady on Thursday as brokerages foresee initial margin reductions for insurers due to a new regulation by insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), but expect the industry to adapt and adjust over time.
