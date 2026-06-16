Life insurers chase autos, new-age stocks in May

India’s leading life insurers added automobiles, airports, consumer companies, and select new-age businesses to their equity portfolio in May, while cutting holdings in some large banks, capital-goods and power stocks.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest purchase during the month, with insurers buying shares worth ₹462 crore of the automaker, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. GMR Airports was the next, attracting investments worth ₹428 crore.
Consumer electronics company LG Electronics and eyewear retailer Lenskart were also among the top additions, attracting investments of ₹277 crore and ₹242 crore, respectively. FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever, automaker Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and IT major Tata Consultancy Services were other prominent purchases.
The data tracks the portfolios of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance. Consolidated month-on-month purchases and sales, however, cover four insurers, excluding SBI Life because its latest factsheet was not available.