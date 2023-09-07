comScore
Life insurers in focus: LIC reports steepest fall in August premium, Max Financial shares hit 52-week high on robust biz
Stocks of some life insurance companies trade mixed on Thursday, August 7 after the insurers reported their August business premiums. Leading general life insurers including Max Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) were in focus during today's session.

From LIC to Max Financial, take a look at the performance reported by insurers today:

-Max Financial Services, the holding company for Max Life Insurance, reported the strongest growth with a 35.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in new business premiums in August. Shares of Max Financial rose 2 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high at 951.10 apiece on the BSE after the business update was announced. 

-The insurer settled 0.61 per cent higher at 937.50 apiece on the BSE. The performance was further strengthened by an increase of 48.5 per cent YoY in retail annualised premium equivalent (APE).

-SBI Life Insurance emerged as one of top gainers on Nifty50 today after hitting an intraday day high of 1,351.30 on NSE. The insurer reported a growth of 15.7 per cent YoY in new biz premium during August.

-On the other hand, Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) reported the steepest fall in premiums, down 34.7 YoY in August. Shares of LIC fell 2 per cent during the session and settled 0.29 per cent lower at 676 apiece on the BSE. LIC’s premium dropped the most while APE saw a minor rise.

-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares fell sharply by over 2 per cent to 527.90 apiece during today's session on the BSE after the insurer reported a fall of 5.4 per cent YoY in new biz premium during August. 

 

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Next Story
