Stocks of some life insurance companies trade mixed on Thursday, August 7 after the insurers reported their August business premiums. Leading general life insurers including Max Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance , SBI Life Insurance, and Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) were in focus during today's session.

From LIC to Max Financial, take a look at the performance reported by insurers today:

-Max Financial Services, the holding company for Max Life Insurance, reported the strongest growth with a 35.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in new business premiums in August. Shares of Max Financial rose 2 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹951.10 apiece on the BSE after the business update was announced.

-The insurer settled 0.61 per cent higher at ₹937.50 apiece on the BSE. The performance was further strengthened by an increase of 48.5 per cent YoY in retail annualised premium equivalent (APE).

-SBI Life Insurance emerged as one of top gainers on Nifty50 today after hitting an intraday day high of ₹1,351.30 on NSE. The insurer reported a growth of 15.7 per cent YoY in new biz premium during August.

-On the other hand, Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) reported the steepest fall in premiums, down 34.7 YoY in August. Shares of LIC fell 2 per cent during the session and settled 0.29 per cent lower at ₹676 apiece on the BSE. LIC’s premium dropped the most while APE saw a minor rise.

-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares fell sharply by over 2 per cent to ₹527.90 apiece during today's session on the BSE after the insurer reported a fall of 5.4 per cent YoY in new biz premium during August.

