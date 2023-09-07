Life insurers in focus: LIC reports steepest fall in August premium, Max Financial shares hit 52-week high on robust biz1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Max Financial Services, the holding company for Max Life Insurance, reported the strongest growth with a 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in new business premiums in August.
Stocks of some life insurance companies trade mixed on Thursday, August 7 after the insurers reported their August business premiums. Leading general life insurers including Max Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) were in focus during today's session.
