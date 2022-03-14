Lifting of digital curbs removes a key overhang on HDFC Bank’s shares

As mentioned earlier, the HDFC Bank stock has been an underperformer. In the last one year, shares have declined 8% vis-à-vis a 2% fall in the Nifty Bank index. The bright spot, however, is that valuations are inexpensive. For perspective, Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ analysts reckon the stock trades at 2.5 times FY24E adjusted book value, which is about 2 standard deviations below its 10-year average valuations. The brokerage estimates HDFC Bank to report about 18% profit after tax CAGR over FY22-24, with an RoA/ RoE of 2.0%/17.5% in FY24E, respectively. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. RoA is return asset and RoE is return on equity.