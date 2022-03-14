Lifting of digital curbs removes a key overhang on HDFC Bank’s shares

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The withdrawal of ban would aid HDFC Bank to indulge in digital ecosystem banking like seamlessly tying up with hospitals, auto vendors, among others, and launching digital personal loan products etc.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
HDFC Bank Ltd’s investors were having a rough ride with the stock underperforming the sector in the past one year. In fact, shares of the bank touched a new 52-week low on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) last week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HDFC Bank Ltd’s investors were having a rough ride with the stock underperforming the sector in the past one year. In fact, shares of the bank touched a new 52-week low on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) last week.
Investors can now heave a sigh of relief. On Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the bank’s activities planned under its Digital 2.0 programme. Investors welcomed the move. In Monday’s morning trade, HDFC Bank’s shares were trading around 2% higher on the NSE.
Investors can now heave a sigh of relief. On Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the bank’s activities planned under its Digital 2.0 programme. Investors welcomed the move. In Monday’s morning trade, HDFC Bank’s shares were trading around 2% higher on the NSE.
With this, key stock-specific overhang is now behind, even as macro headwinds are at play, pointed out analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. “This would help push the launch of new platforms such as Payments-Hub, Customer-Experience Hub, Neo-bank vertical & ecosystem platforms," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report on 12 March. They also add, “The lifting of the ban would also allow the bank to smoothen business-as-usual (BAU) initiatives, instead of having to seek clarity from RBI in case of doubts."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Note that HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) has been under pressure lately. In the December quarter (Q3FY22), NIM at 3.6% remained unchanged sequentially. With RBI lifting curbs, an expansion in NIM could be seen led by increased efforts of the bank to regain market share.
Further, the withdrawal of ban would aid HDFC Bank to indulge in digital ecosystem banking like seamlessly tying up with hospitals, auto vendors, among others, and launching digital personal loan products etc., said analysts at Macquarie Capital Securities (India) in a report on 14 March.
Recall that in December 2020, RBI had restricted the bank from issuing new credit cards and introduce new digital initiatives. This was due to worries of continuous IT-system outages.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In August 2021, the embargo on issuance on credit cards was lifted. While this was helpful, progress has been slow on some counts. “HDFC Bank’s card spend market share is still 550 basis points (bps) below pre-embargo (ie. Nov-20) levels and recovering slower than we expected," said Macquarie’s analysts in another report on 7 March. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
As mentioned earlier, the HDFC Bank stock has been an underperformer. In the last one year, shares have declined 8% vis-à-vis a 2% fall in the Nifty Bank index. The bright spot, however, is that valuations are inexpensive. For perspective, Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ analysts reckon the stock trades at 2.5 times FY24E adjusted book value, which is about 2 standard deviations below its 10-year average valuations. The brokerage estimates HDFC Bank to report about 18% profit after tax CAGR over FY22-24, with an RoA/ RoE of 2.0%/17.5% in FY24E, respectively. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. RoA is return asset and RoE is return on equity.
Meanwhile, the recent geopolitical tensions do create macro-economic uncertainties and accordingly, investors would do well to see if there is a deeper impact on the bank’s operations specifically.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!