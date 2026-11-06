Lighting up your Diwali! Cupid, HFCL, Sterlite Tech, MTAR: 10 multibagger stocks that soared over 150% in Samvat 2082

Samvat 2082: Indian stock markets witnessed a challenging Samvat 2082, with benchmark indices declining amid sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices following the West Asia conflict and capital outflows triggered by higher US bond yields. The Sensex declined 7.9% during the Samvat, while the Nifty 50 fell 6.8%, according to data as of November 4.

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However, the correction in benchmark indices did not prevent several individual stocks from delivering exceptional returns.

As many as 10 stocks from the Nifty 500 universe surged over 150% Samvat 2082, with Cupid and Sterlite Technologies leading the rally with gains of 570% and 556%, respectively. Their performance stood out against the broader market weakness, highlighting the significant divergence in stock-specific returns during the year.

PL Capital described Samvat 2082 as one of the most volatile years in recent times, with the Nifty testing the 22,300 support level twice in the preceding six months.

"Samvat 2082 will go down as one of the most volatile years in the recent past with Nifty testing 22300 support for two times in the past 6 months. The past 12 months have been marked by extreme geopolitical uncertainty," PL Capital said.

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The brokerage noted that the Indian economy continued to retain its position as the fastest-growing large economy, supported by a rising domestic industrial base and a growing focus on emerging segments such as defence, semiconductors, data centres and renewable energy. The year also witnessed 13% deficient rainfall, a sharp spike in inflation and interest rates, and an environment of high and volatile crude oil prices.

Samvat 2082: Cupid, Sterlite Technologies lead Nifty 500 multibaggers Cupid topped the Nifty 500 performance chart with a staggering 570% gain. The stock emerged as the biggest wealth creator among the index constituents during the period, delivering returns that were significantly higher than those of the broader market. Sterlite Technologies followed closely, rallying 556% and securing the second position among the top-performing Nifty 500 stocks.

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Sansera Engineering was the third-best performer in the Nifty 500 universe, with its shares rallying 193% during the Samvat. HFCL followed with a gain of 187%, making it another significant outperformer. Welspun Corp also featured among the leading gainers, advancing 179% over the period.

Aditya Infotech and Rubicon Research delivered returns of 177% each, placing both stocks among the top-performing counters in the index. MTAR Technologies gained 175%, while Ather Energy advanced 158%. Laurus Labs also recorded a 158% gain during Samvat 2082.

The strong gains across companies from different sectors demonstrated that stock-specific opportunities remained available even as benchmark indices struggled. The returns of Cupid, Sterlite Technologies, Sansera Engineering, HFCL and other outperformers stood in sharp contrast to the broader market correction.

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Samvat 2082 multibagger stocks (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Market outlook for Samvat 2083 According to Kotak Neo, Diwali 2026 marks an interesting turning point for Indian equities. After a prolonged phase of correction and volatility, the market is entering the new Samvat with stronger opportunities for long-term wealth creation.

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The brokerage believes corporate earnings have remained supportive, while the correction has created more attractive entry points in several quality stocks. This combination could provide investors with opportunities to accumulate fundamentally strong companies at more favourable levels.

However, geopolitical developments and global uncertainties may continue to trigger short-term volatility. Kotak Neo believes investors should look beyond immediate market noise and use market corrections to systematically build positions in fundamentally strong companies.

The brokerage's assessment suggests that Samvat 2083 could offer opportunities for long-term investors willing to remain disciplined through market volatility and focus on companies with sound fundamentals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.