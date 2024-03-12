Linde India shares surge over 7% to hit a 4-month high, up 17% in March so far
Linde India shares surged 7.4% to ₹6,335 in early trade, gaining 17% in March. The company specializes in industrial gases production and distribution, offering substantial returns to shareholders over the years.
Continuing their upward trend for the second consecutive trading session, shares of Linde India zoomed 7.4% to hit a four-month high of ₹6,335 apiece in early trade on Tuesday on the back of heavy volumes. Today's surge has propelled the stock to gain 17% in March so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started