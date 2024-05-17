Linde India stock continues to soar for 6th straight session, hits all-time high – here's why
Linde India shares hit all-time high of ₹9,431 apiece, up 5%, in intraday trade. Stock has gained 55.23% in past six months and 140% over a year. Over five years, stock surged 1645% from ₹538 to ₹9,393.
Continuing their upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive trading session, Linde India shares surged by 5%, reaching an all-time high of ₹9,431 per share in today's intraday trade, driven by heavy trading volumes.
