Continuing their upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive trading session, Linde India shares surged by 5%, reaching an all-time high of ₹9,431 per share in today's intraday trade, driven by heavy trading volumes.

This latest rally marks a stellar gain of 55.23% over the past six months and an astounding 140% over the course of a year. The stock has consistently built on its gains year after year.

In the current year alone, it has soared by 66%, surpassing the entire gain of 64% achieved in 2023. Notably, in CY22 and CY21, the stock delivered returns of 37.42% and 155.93%, respectively.

Over the last five years, Linde India's stock has seen a substantial appreciation, climbing from ₹538 per share to its current trading price of ₹9,393 per share, thereby rewarding shareholders with an impressive gain of 1645%. Comparatively, from their lows of ₹401 per share in March 2020, the shares are now trading 2242% higher.

Linde India operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering. The company specialises in the production and distribution of various industrial gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and specialty gases.

These gases find applications across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, chemicals, food and beverage, and metallurgy, among others.

Earlier in February, the company acquired a 23.96% stake in Zenataris Renewable Energy for ₹410.90 million. This acquisition will help the company purchase renewable power under a captive mechanism, which will lead to a lower tariff and consequent cost savings.

In the December quarter (Q3FY24), the company reported a net profit of ₹120 crore, a jump of 10% YoY, while its revenue from operations zoomed to ₹706 crore as compared to ₹697 crore in the same period last year.

