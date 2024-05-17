Linde India shares hit all-time high of ₹ 9,431 apiece, up 5%, in intraday trade. Stock has gained 55.23% in past six months and 140% over a year. Over five years, stock surged 1645% from ₹ 538 to ₹ 9,393.

Continuing their upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive trading session, Linde India shares surged by 5%, reaching an all-time high of ₹9,431 per share in today's intraday trade, driven by heavy trading volumes.

This latest rally marks a stellar gain of 55.23% over the past six months and an astounding 140% over the course of a year. The stock has consistently built on its gains year after year.

In the current year alone, it has soared by 66%, surpassing the entire gain of 64% achieved in 2023. Notably, in CY22 and CY21, the stock delivered returns of 37.42% and 155.93%, respectively.

Over the last five years, Linde India's stock has seen a substantial appreciation, climbing from ₹538 per share to its current trading price of ₹9,393 per share, thereby rewarding shareholders with an impressive gain of 1645%. Comparatively, from their lows of ₹401 per share in March 2020, the shares are now trading 2242% higher.

Linde India operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering. The company specialises in the production and distribution of various industrial gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and specialty gases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These gases find applications across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, chemicals, food and beverage, and metallurgy, among others.

Earlier in February, the company acquired a 23.96% stake in Zenataris Renewable Energy for ₹410.90 million. This acquisition will help the company purchase renewable power under a captive mechanism, which will lead to a lower tariff and consequent cost savings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the December quarter (Q3FY24), the company reported a net profit of ₹120 crore, a jump of 10% YoY, while its revenue from operations zoomed to ₹706 crore as compared to ₹697 crore in the same period last year.



