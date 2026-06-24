Liotech Industries share price extends losses after listing at a 20% discount to the IPO price

Liotech Industries share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, 24 June. The shares of Liotech Industries listed at 20% discount to the IPO price of ₹321 per share.

Liotech Industries share price opened at ₹257 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees incurred a loss of over 20% over the Liotech Industries IPO listing.

The listing of Liotech Industries IPO was below the market expectations. Ahead of the debut, the GMP of Liotech Industries IPO was ₹0, which indicated flat listing on BSE.

Liotech share price fell as much as 5% to ₹244.15 on BSE, immediately after listing.

Liotech Industries IPO details Liotech Industries' ₹36.02-crore IPO witnessed modest investor interest, with the issue garnering an overall subscription of 1.91 times during the three-day bidding window. The retail investor segment was subscribed 2.97 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion fell short of full subscription at 0.85 times.

The fixed-price offering consisted of a fresh issue worth ₹28.89 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹7.13 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to acquire machinery, reduce debt, fund working capital needs, and support general corporate requirements.

Wealth Mine Networks Pvt. Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. acted as the registrar. Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the market maker.

Established in 2020, Liotech Industries manufactures hardware structures and accessories catering to sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, power, cement, mining, and engineering.

The company's product range includes door kits, hinges, gate hooks, locks, handles, tower bolts, and shelf bottoms, along with traded items such as door stoppers, magnets, and bed lifters. It operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, and primarily follows a business-to-business (B2B) operating model.

Liotech delivered strong growth in FY25, with total income increasing to ₹40.69 crore from ₹27.87 crore in the previous year. The company’s profit after tax also rose to ₹4.16 crore, compared with ₹2.93 crore a year earlier.