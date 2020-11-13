Liquidity, macros to back Samvat 2077 market rally

Ample liquidity and the ongoing economic recovery are expected to support the ongoing market rally in Samvat 2077, analysts said, despite occasional bouts of correction.

They also expect growth to bounce back strongly, while earnings recovery is expected based on the high frequency indicators.

“As we advance towards getting the vaccine (by middle of next year) and the economy gets back to normalcy, we can expect the economy-driven sectors to outperform the defensives in Samvat 2077. Banks, NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), automobiles, oil and gas, telecom, utilities, capital goods, cement and metals could come into focus in Samvat 2077," said Rusmik Oza, head, fundamental research, Kotak Securities.

According to Oza, if the number of covid cases go up during the winter, further fiscal and monetary support from the governments and central banks could be expected. He said at the start of Samvat 2076 the Nifty was trading at 18 times on one-year forward price-to-earnings, which has now increased to 22 times, indicating that risk-reward balance is less attractive after the recent recovery in stock prices.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint





Though Samvat 2076, which ends on Friday, faced one of the biggest economic crisis and high volatility, benchmark indices managed to not only recoup losses, but also made multi-year highs at the fag end. Benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, gained 9-10% in the year, while BSE SmallCap indices outperformed, rising 16%. BSE MidCap index was up 9% in the year. Performance for both the BSE Midcap and BSE SmallCap in Samvat 2076 was the best in three years.

During Samvat 2076, markets touched an all-time high in January followed by a crash in March pushing the markets to a three-year low. The unlocking of the economy since June led to significant recovery in various macro-, micro- and high-frequency data points, resulting in equity markets nearing its lifetime highs once again.

“All in all, after a turbulent past year, we can look forward to a relatively sedate but selectively rewarding year," said HDFC Securities analysts, adding that markets may face some profit-taking after the final results of the US Presidential elections sink in.

In Samvat 2076, markets have witnessed severe polarization with two defensive sectors, BSE Healthcare and BSE IT, gaining over 40% as the pandemic acted as a tailwind. However, financials, cyclicals and discretionaries bore the brunt of covid-19 hitting earnings and business growth of these companies.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects 4% growth in Nifty earnings per share (EPS) in FY21, and a sharp rebound in FY22.

“The overall structure of the market remains positive. With the economic activity recovering fast, more earnings upgrade cannot be ruled out. Strong global markets can keep the liquidity abundant in the system, thus providing support to the overall market," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via