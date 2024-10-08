Liquor Stocks: United Spirits, Radico, UB, others in focus as festive season, winters are set to drive H2 prospect

Stock Market today: Liquor stocks as United Breweries , United Spirits, Radico Khaitan Ltd share prices that have remained volaille in last one month , in line with volatility in the benchmark indices however have gained up to 65% in a year.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd , Globus Spirits Ltd. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd saw their share price rise up to 7% during intraday trades on Tuesday.

The prospects of liquor stocks as United Breweries , United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and others including Associated Alcohols , Globus Spirits . Piccadily Agro remain firm feel analysts. Analysts say that after a comparatively weaker first half FY25, second half may be stronger lead by festive season, onset of winters and marriage season. The Ethanol production shifting away from Sugarcane to grains and also other reforms carried by the government are positive for the sector, say analysts.

Analysts say that Q1 was weaker for Liquor stocks impacted by extreme summers (heat wave) and hence Q2 may still be better , woven though Q2 is a historically weaker quarter impacted by Rains and Monsoon.

Decent Q2 expectations The Alcoholac beverages industry saw a modest start to volume growth in the Prestige & Above (P&A) vertical this year, said analysts at Elara Securities. while United Spirits may still see softer growth, Radico Khaitan, the Prestige and Above segment continues to do well, and the company has also launched several new labels with continued traction in the existing flagships added analysts at Elara. The Prestige and above (P&A) segment is set to see healthy 14.5% YoY growth for Radico Khaitan. The United Spirits has advanced sale booking order. Elara has positive ratings on Radico Khaitan stock , which is also their Top pick in the sector.

United Breweries is set to post 6-7% beer volume growth in the Q2FY24(5.0 in Q1FY25) as business revives post-General Elections restrictions, said Elara Securities.

As new launches in Prestige and above segment drive growth there are various drivers for volume growth and margins moving forward.

The festival season sales, favorable weather conditions and favorable base of last year are the few factors that will drive earnings growth in second Half.

Second Half FY25 may be better than H1 for the sector Ajay Thakur Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Research says that second half of FY25 will be better than first half. Also as per Thakur sequential improvement will be visible in Q2 over Q1.

The reduction glass prices , Barley costs and others will also be positive for margins, especially for United Breweries as per analysts. Similar benefits are to accrue to alcoholic beverages too. The impact of backward integration in to aid in gross margin of 50bp sequential, led by saving on extra neutral alcohol (ENA) prices for Radico Khaitan as per Elara

For Radico Khaitan share price the expansions at Rampur and Sitapur both are likely to accrue benefits, said Thakur.

Analysts like Thakur while remain positive on Radico Khaitan , however their preference is for United Breweries stock. The benefits likely to accrue led by new management , as immense growth potential and focus on premiumization are among key reasons that keep Thakur positive on United Breweries.