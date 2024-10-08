Liquor Stocks: United Spirits, Radico, UB, others in focus as festive season, winters are set to drive H2 prospect

  • Stock Market Today: Liquor stocks as United Breweries , United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and others remain in focus as the festive season and onset of winters is set to drive growth during H2. Not surprising Associated Alcohols , Globus Spirits Piccadily saw their share price rise up to 7% on Tuesday

Ujjval Jauhari
Published8 Oct 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Trade Now
Liquor Stocks: United Spirits, Radico, United Breweries, others in focus: H2 may get boost from festive season sales, winters
Liquor Stocks: United Spirits, Radico, United Breweries, others in focus: H2 may get boost from festive season sales, winters

Stock Market today: Liquor stocks as United Breweries , United Spirits, Radico Khaitan Ltd share prices that have remained volaille in last one month , in line with volatility in the benchmark indices however have gained up to 65% in a year.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd , Globus Spirits Ltd. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd saw their share price rise up to 7% during intraday trades on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hi-Tech Pipes QIP opens. Floor price, other details of ₹600 crore offer

The prospects of liquor stocks as United Breweries , United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and others including Associated Alcohols , Globus Spirits . Piccadily Agro remain firm feel analysts. Analysts say that after a comparatively weaker first half FY25, second half may be stronger lead by festive season, onset of winters and marriage season. The Ethanol production shifting away from Sugarcane to grains and also other reforms carried by the government are positive for the sector, say analysts.

 

Also Read | Defence stock Bharat Electronics rises 3% on ₹500 cr order wins: Buy or Sell?

Analysts say that Q1 was weaker for Liquor stocks impacted by extreme summers (heat wave) and hence Q2 may still be better , woven though Q2 is a historically weaker quarter impacted by Rains and Monsoon.

Also Read | Tata Motors share price declines 3% as JLR Q2 wholesales dip 10%

Decent Q2 expectations

The Alcoholac beverages industry saw a modest start to volume growth in the Prestige & Above (P&A) vertical this year, said analysts at Elara Securities. while United Spirits may still see softer growth, Radico Khaitan, the Prestige and Above segment continues to do well, and the company has also launched several new labels with continued traction in the existing flagships added analysts at Elara. The Prestige and above (P&A) segment is set to see healthy 14.5% YoY growth for Radico Khaitan. The United Spirits has advanced sale booking order. Elara has positive ratings on Radico Khaitan stock , which is also their Top pick in the sector.

United Breweries is set to post 6-7% beer volume growth in the Q2FY24(5.0 in Q1FY25) as business revives post-General Elections restrictions, said Elara Securities.

As new launches in Prestige and above segment drive growth there are various drivers for volume growth and margins moving forward.

The festival season sales, favorable weather conditions and favorable base of last year are the few factors that will drive earnings growth in second Half.

Second Half FY25 may be better than H1 for the sector

Ajay Thakur Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Research says that second half of FY25 will be better than first half. Also as per Thakur sequential improvement will be visible in Q2 over Q1.

The reduction glass prices , Barley costs and others will also be positive for margins, especially for United Breweries as per analysts. Similar benefits are to accrue to alcoholic beverages too. The impact of backward integration in to aid in gross margin of 50bp sequential, led by saving on extra neutral alcohol (ENA) prices for Radico Khaitan as per Elara

For Radico Khaitan share price the expansions at Rampur and Sitapur both are likely to accrue benefits, said Thakur.

Analysts like Thakur while remain positive on Radico Khaitan , however their preference is for United Breweries stock. The benefits likely to accrue led by new management , as immense growth potential and focus on premiumization are among key reasons that keep Thakur positive on United Breweries.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLiquor Stocks: United Spirits, Radico, UB, others in focus as festive season, winters are set to drive H2 prospect

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)

Bharat Electronics share price

280.20
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
12.85 (4.81%)

Tata Motors share price

919.85
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-8.25 (-0.89%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

126.80
03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

8,047.80
03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
598.35 (8.03%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,557.00
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
1061.15 (7.86%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,541.10
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
54.8 (3.69%)

Coforge share price

7,323.60
03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
115.45 (1.6%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

219.10
03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-9.7 (-4.24%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

948.70
03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-33.25 (-3.39%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,732.15
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-54.8 (-3.07%)

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:46 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Varun Beverages share price

589.90
03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
48.1 (8.88%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

228.95
03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
18.65 (8.87%)

Doms Industries share price

2,683.40
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
214.9 (8.71%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,662.90
03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
126.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.