Top 3 Kirloskar Group stocks to watch to add to your watchlist

Developed at a small-scale machine tool workshop behind a bicycle shop, the iron plough proved to be the first among many engineering innovations that the Kirloskar group would pioneer in the future.
Since then, over the last 135 years, the group has grown multifold to introduce a wide range of products from diesel engines to electric motors; agricultural equipment to industrial scale refrigeration systems and from compressors to road railers.
Lately, stocks from the group are increasingly drawing attention due to growth prospects. We take a look at the top three Kirloskar Group stocks.
These stocks have been selected based on a three-year CAGR in net profits of more than 20% and ROE of more than 15%.
#1 Kirloskar Brothers
The company has delivered a solid 70.4% CAGR in net profits over three years. The ROE of the company stands at 19.3%.